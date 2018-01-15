Roads becoming snow covered across Region 8

As snow continues to fall across Region 8, county officials are keeping an eye on roadways.

According to IDriveArkansas, most Region 8 highways in Arkansas are now covered in snow, with some icy patches in some areas.

According to the MoDOT, roads in Butler, Dunklin, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, and Stoddard counties are also snow covered.

Most counties are not reporting problems on their main highways. Officials say while roads are becoming snow covered in places, no real issues have been reported.

Sheriff Terry Miller in Clay County said main highways are fine as of 8:15 p.m. but some secondary road that are not traveled often will become more snow covered.

According to the Paragould Police Department’s Facebook page, roads in town are becoming covered by a thin layer of snow and ice, which is making it difficult to stop on at this time.

Crews in Paragould are out in sand trucks working on the most dangerous spots, according to the post.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is also reporting roads are becoming snow covered and people should drive with caution.

