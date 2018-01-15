City buys new lights to aid in helicopter landings

The Monette Fire Department bought new landing light to use for medical flight services.

They’ve had LED lighting to use as a perimeter when helicopters land at an emergency scene.

Last year, a medical helicopter could not see the lights while using night vision after responding to a house explosion in Monette.

Fire Chief David Clark said that issue is resolved with the new lights.

“They are flashing ambient lights, and they say they’ll be able to see these with night vision,” Clark said.

Clark said the lights are ready to go, but hopes they never have to use them.

