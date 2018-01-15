A-State football players visit students to celebrate MLK Day

Jackson County Public Schools partnered with Every Child Is Ours to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.

Students at Tuckerman Elementary School got the opportunity to visit with the Arkansas State University football team and student government leaders Tuesday morning.

Students at the elementary school also got the chance to deliver cookies and other goodies to the residents of an area nursing home.

Kade Keton, a 4th grader at the school, said he enjoyed helping and giving to others.

"Once I give to them it just makes me feel better and I hope they're happy that we come and see them and just help them out," Keton said.

High school students at Tuckerman also took part in the day of service, delivering a chili lunch to elderly and homebound residents in the county.

