A Better Region 8: limiting the spread of flu

We've all seen the public service announcements about the importance of staying in school. But, like everything in life, there is ALWAYS an exception to the rule.

If you go to any physician's office or "Doc in the Box," they are taking no risks.

Everyone, from the patients to the staff, doctors, and nurses, are wearing masks.

Another thing parents have noticed is that they are sending school-aged children home in droves.

That makes sense.

But, for the life of me, I can't figure out why some parents will send their children to school with fevers, infections and nasty viruses.

Lately, Region 8 News has done stories about schools in our area that have closed because so many kids are sick with the flu, strep throat, and myriad other highly-contagious nastiness.

Then those infected students go home and infect their families.

The end result is an outbreak that wreaks havoc not only on the schools, but businesses and families.

One thing that would help: keep your kids home when they are sick. That's why they build in sick days.

Many schools require a doctor's note to return to school. This may seem like a practice that would hold people accountable for attendance; but, to me, it makes someone who is sick go to the doctor.

Doing the right thing by keeping your kids home helps them get better. It also keeps others from getting sick and makes this A Better Region 8.

