Jonesboro E-911 prepared for winter weather

Jonesboro E-911 spent their Monday preparing for winter weather events.

According to Jeff Presley, E-911 Director, their operation emergency plan is in place, no matter how much snow Jonesboro receives.

As part of the plan, Presley stays focused on the radar, with dispatchers on standby ready to go.

Presley said winter weather brings a higher volume of calls. That could be seen last Friday morning when E-911 responded to 28 crash calls, three of them with injuries.

But those calls, combined with regular everyday calls, means extra help is ready to go.

"We have people that are on certain call times of the night just in case we need them," Presley said. "We also have our four-wheel drive vehicles ready to go in case we have to pick our employees up."

Presley said the plan is vital to keeping the community and his workers safe.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.