Walnut Ridge residents to vote on sales tax measures in March

Two sales tax issues will be on the ballot in March in Walnut Ridge.

At a city council meeting Monday night, aldermen approved two measures.

The first, a 3/8 percent sales tax, would pay for a bond to replace the city's sewer system. If approved, the tax would be used to pay for the sewer project instead of increasing sewer rates.

The second measure approved by the city council is a 5/8 percent sales tax. 20% of the money generated would establish a reserve fund for sewer repairs. The remainder would go toward the sanitation department, mosquito control program and street overlay program.

If approved, the measure would take $13.50 off resident's water bills.

The issues go before voters on March 22.

During the city council meeting, the city also approved the rezoning of 10 acres of land on Highway 67 from agricultural use to commercial use.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.