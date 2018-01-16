Snowy conditions forcing cancellations, closings, and late openings

(Source: Laura Smith via See It Snap It Send It)

We are tracking the effects of the snowfall Monday and Tuesday morning.

Jonesboro dispatch reports a car crashed into a fence on the 900-block Windover Road.

Police responded to the scene and they say there are no injuries.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, northern Region 8 is mostly clear or partly covered. However, in areas like Poinsett, Cross, Jackson and Woodruff Counties they are covered in snow.

Craighead County:

Car crash reported @ CR 792 & HWY 351

All Craighead County offices will open at 10 am.

Jonesboro City government offices will open at 10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Jonesboro Noon meeting today at St Bernards Auditorium canceled

One vehicle crash reported 472 CR 766—truck in the ditch

Greene County:

The sheriff's office says roads are slick, but highways are better than what they expected.

The Paragould Police Department said that within city limits the highways are okay. There are some patches of ice on them. Secondary highways are still slick and the city streets are the ones that will give people the most trouble this morning.

Independence County:

According to the sheriff's office, main highways are in good shape, but they still urge caution as drivers could see some patchy ice.

Cross County:

The sheriff's office hasn't worked any crashes. However, they wanted to warn drivers the roads are slick between Wynne and Hickory Ridge.

Poinsett County:

Poinsett County offices will open at 10:00 am

Mississippi County:

Nothing to report.

Jackson County:

Nothing to report.

Sharp County:

Sharp County courthouse closed Tuesday

Missouri:

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, most of the roads in Southeast Missouri are covered. That includes any counties south of Wayne and Scott Counties.

Since this system brought mainly snow to the area, power companies in Region 8 say they are ready but do not expect any outages.

