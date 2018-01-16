Frigid temperatures settle over Arkansas after snowfall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Snowy weather and bitterly cold temperatures have prompted the closure of schools and businesses throughout much of Arkansas, while multiple vehicle wrecks have shut down parts of Interstate 40.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for much of the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the wind chill in parts of northern Arkansas is well below zero, while central and southern Arkansas is experiencing wind chills in the single digits or teens.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says an 11-mile stretch of I-40 in eastern Arkansas is blocked because of multiple wrecks involving tractor-trailers and a snowplow.

The cold weather follows a winter storm that dropped snow on much of Arkansas, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.