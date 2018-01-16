Icy road blamed for fatal crash

Investigators blame icy roads for a crash that claimed the life of a Hardy man.

Danny C. McEntire, 34, died Monday night following a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 63, five miles south of West Plains.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, 58-year-old Dan C. McEntire of Hardy was traveling southbound when he lost control of his 2003 Ford F-250 pickup on the ice-covered highway.

The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry pronounced the younger man dead at 7:40 p.m.

An ambulance took Dan McEntire to Ozark Medical Center in West Plains with minor injuries.

Both men, according to the report, were wearing seatbelts.

