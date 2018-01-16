Icy road blamed for fatal crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Icy road blamed for fatal crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
HOWELL COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

Investigators blame icy roads for a crash that claimed the life of a Hardy man.

Danny C. McEntire, 34, died Monday night following a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 63, five miles south of West Plains.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, 58-year-old Dan C. McEntire of Hardy was traveling southbound when he lost control of his 2003 Ford F-250 pickup on the ice-covered highway.

The truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Howell County Coroner Tim Cherry pronounced the younger man dead at 7:40 p.m.

An ambulance took Dan McEntire to Ozark Medical Center in West Plains with minor injuries.

Both men, according to the report, were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly