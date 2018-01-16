3.6 quake rattles parts of SEMO

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 10:57 a.m. centered 1-mile east-southeast of Stubtown, MO, in Pemiscot County.

That is about 21 miles from Blytheville and Kennett.

