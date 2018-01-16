Woman, female teen suspected in armed robbery spree

Police arrested a woman and a female juvenile suspected in a two-day robbery spree from Osceola to Lake City.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, Osceola police responded to a reported armed robbery at Gary’s Food Mart, 604 W. Keiser.

The cashier told officers she and another employee were closing up when two women entered the store, waving guns in the air, and told them to hand over the cash.

After getting approximately $45 from the clerk, the suspects left the store.

Detective Jerry Hamilton reviewed video footage of the incident, according to a news release from the police department, and identified 18-year-old Stephanie Jaramillo and a juvenile as the suspects and a warrant was issued for their arrests.

On Monday, while investigating the armed robbery of the Farmers Market, Lake City police arrested the juvenile. A short time later, officers arrested Jaramillo and transported her back to Osceola.

During questioning, Jaramillo is alleged to have said that after robbing Gary’s Food Mart she and the juvenile then drove to Blytheville where they robbed two gas stations before heading to Lake City.

“She also admitted that [she] and the juvenile attempted to rob two other businesses while in Blytheville, but the businesses were locked,” the release stated.

Jaramillo is charged with aggravated robbery and theft.

