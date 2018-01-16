Arkansas man joins lawsuit regarding panhandling

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - A central Arkansas man who wants to defend giving to panhandlers has joined a lawsuit that states a city ordinance regarding panhandling is unconstitutional.

The Sentinel-Record reports that the second amended complaint filed last week added Todd Reid as a plaintiff. Reid joins panhandler Michael Rodgers in the federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas to permanently stop Hot Springs from enforcing the ordinance.

The complaint says Reid wants to give to panhandlers from a vehicle, which is banned under the ordinance adopted by the city last month. The city says such transactions endanger pedestrians and motorists on public rights of way.

Hot Springs has suspended enforcement until the court rules on the ordinance's constitutionality. Police meanwhile have been issuing verbal warnings to panhandlers and motorists.

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com

