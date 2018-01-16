Arkansas governor reports $2M in bank for re-election bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's campaign says it has more than $2 million in the bank as the Republican ramps up his re-election campaign.

Hutchinson's campaign on Tuesday reported raising nearly $622,000 in the final three months of 2017. It spent more than $152,000 during the same period.

Hutchinson was first elected in 2014 and announced last spring he was seeking re-election. He faces a challenge in the May Republican primary from Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan. Jared Henderson, the former the former executive director of the Arkansas branch of Teach for America, is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Hutchinson.

