Pocahontas shooting suspect waives jury trial, pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Pocahontas man, accused of shooting and killing another man in 2016, waived his right to a jury trial Tuesday and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

James “Dexter” Yancy, 26, of Pocahontas, will spend 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the shooting death of Nick Dawson.

Yancy, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, alleged he shot Dawson when they were fighting. Court documents at the time stated Yancy told police he shot Dawson in “self-defense and feared for his life.”

Yancy told investigators he’d ingested methamphetamine prior to the shooting, according to court records.

In addition to spending 36 months in the ADC, Yancy was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

