Inmate accused of throwing cup of urine at detention officer

An inmate awaiting transfer to the Arkansas Department of Correction now faces another charge after he allegedly tried to throw what he said was a cup of “HIV piss” on a detention officer.

De Los Angles Harper, 30, of Jonesboro, allegedly threw a cup of urine on a Craighead County Detention Center officer on Jan. 11.

A probable cause affidavit states Harper had been “threatening to fight with officers and had also threatened to throw his urine on them.”

The affidavit states multiple officers have heard Harper threatening to throw his “HIV piss” on them.

“On 1-11-2018 while performing his regular duties, Officer D. Phillips was attempting to lock the doors in the cell block in which Harper was being housed,” the court document states. “Phillips noticed Harper holding a cup and Harper stated ‘You better not come over here.’”

Phillips said he attempted to talk to Harper, at which time he allegedly tried to throw the cup of urine at the officer.

“Phillips was able to grab Harper’s hand and deflect him causing him to eventually drop the cup,” the affidavit states. "It has been noted by several officers that Harper has been making threats to throw his 'HIV piss' on them."

Harper, who was arrested in 2016 on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, now faces a charge of aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer.

The class D felony carries with it the potential for up to 6 years in prison and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Since Harper is awaiting transport to the ADC, he was given no bond in court Tuesday.

His next scheduled court date for the assault charge is on Feb. 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.