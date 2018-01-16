Judge finds probable cause to charge 3 accused of robbing store - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Judge finds probable cause to charge 3 accused of robbing store at gunpoint

Kaylee Hope Brown (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Kaylee Hope Brown (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Alexis Simone Williams (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Alexis Simone Williams (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge two women and a juvenile suspected of robbing a grocery store at gunpoint.

Kaylee Brown, 20, of Lake City, and Alexis Williams, 18, of Wilson, are each charged with aggravated robbery in the holdup of the Farmers Market in Lake City.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at approximately 8:05 a.m. Monday, a black female entered the store, pulled out two guns—later identified as pellet guns—and ordered the clerk to open the safe.

After getting the money, police say the suspect then ran to a waiting car where two other females were waiting.

After reviewing the store’s surveillance video, investigators identified two of the suspects and went to a home on Park where they found Williams and Brown, along with the juvenile suspect.

After obtaining permission from the owner to search the home, police reported finding the clothes the suspect wore during the holdup, along with the money and guns used in the robbery, in a bedroom.

The probable cause affidavit said Williams admitted to hiding the clothes and guns.

The juvenile suspect—who was not identified due to her age—reportedly admitted to robbing the store.

The court documents stated that Williams was the driver and Brown was a passenger in the getaway vehicle.

Officers arrested all three suspects on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

On Tuesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Williams and Brown. He set their bond at $20,000 each and ordered them to appear in circuit court on March 5.

If convicted, the women could be sentenced to 10-40 years or life in prison.

The juvenile suspect appeared before the judge in closed court. Details of her probable cause hearing were not released.

