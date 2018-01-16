Sheriff issues warning after several break-ins - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff issues warning after several break-ins

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to take personal property out of their vehicles after a rash of break-ins.

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, there were several vehicle break-ins reported over the past two weekends in the Batesville and Pleasant Plains areas.

The sheriff does believe the same suspects are to blame in all of the cases.

Investigators are gathering videos to try and identify the suspects.

Sheriff Stephens said guns and credit/debit cards were reported stolen.

He warned that valuable property like wallets, purses, and guns should be taken out of vehicles at night.

If you have any information about the break-ins, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 870-793-8838.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

    JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-01-17 03:59:29 GMT
    Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking and entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

    Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking and entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

  • Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

    Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-01-17 03:54:44 GMT
    Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

    In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

  • Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

    Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:34 PM EST2018-01-17 03:34:40 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-01-17 03:52:41 GMT
    (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)

    Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

    Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly