Sheriff issues warning after several break-ins

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to take personal property out of their vehicles after a rash of break-ins.

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, there were several vehicle break-ins reported over the past two weekends in the Batesville and Pleasant Plains areas.

The sheriff does believe the same suspects are to blame in all of the cases.

Investigators are gathering videos to try and identify the suspects.

Sheriff Stephens said guns and credit/debit cards were reported stolen.

He warned that valuable property like wallets, purses, and guns should be taken out of vehicles at night.

If you have any information about the break-ins, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 870-793-8838.

