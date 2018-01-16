County road crews prepare for thawing roads - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

County road crews prepare for thawing roads

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County officials said they didn't get hit too hard with winter precipitation on Monday night.

County Judge John Thomison said the county only got a light dusting of snow, but road crews worked to check for any problems on Tuesday.

However, below freezing temperatures in the area can still cause unexpected problems with roads once they thaw.

He said his crews are now preparing for any problems that may arise after temperatures begin to rise.

"We're all at the mercy of the weather in that it's going to get cold, it's going to thaw out," said Thomison.  "Then we're going to have to see what it does to our ground, and then we'll all have to react to that."

Thomison said freezing and thawing of roads could cause issues major issues.

He said some roads could soften or even fall through in these conditions.

The county road department is now preparing to react to this potentially harsh change in temperature.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

    JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-01-17 03:59:29 GMT
    Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking and entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

    Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking and entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

  • Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

    Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-01-17 03:54:44 GMT
    Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

    In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

  • Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

    Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:34 PM EST2018-01-17 03:34:40 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-01-17 03:52:41 GMT
    (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)

    Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

    Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly