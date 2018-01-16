County road crews prepare for thawing roads

Lawrence County officials said they didn't get hit too hard with winter precipitation on Monday night.

County Judge John Thomison said the county only got a light dusting of snow, but road crews worked to check for any problems on Tuesday.

However, below freezing temperatures in the area can still cause unexpected problems with roads once they thaw.

He said his crews are now preparing for any problems that may arise after temperatures begin to rise.

"We're all at the mercy of the weather in that it's going to get cold, it's going to thaw out," said Thomison. "Then we're going to have to see what it does to our ground, and then we'll all have to react to that."

Thomison said freezing and thawing of roads could cause issues major issues.

He said some roads could soften or even fall through in these conditions.

The county road department is now preparing to react to this potentially harsh change in temperature.

