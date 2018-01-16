Below freezing temps causing issues for road crews

Randolph County road crews reacted to the latest round of winter weather on Tuesday.

Judge David Jansen said his road department began putting sand on roads around 3 a.m.

Although the county didn't get much winter precipitation, the below-freezing temperatures may mean delayed road work.

Jansen said some roads damaged during the flooding in May 2017 still need to be repaired.

This, along with the freezing and thawing of roads, means some areas still need work.

However, he said with more cold temperatures hitting the area, it could be a while before crews can work on certain roads.

"When it's frozen solid like that a lot of people don't understand you can't put your equipment out there because you can't blade frozen ground," Jansen said.

Jansen added laying gravel is also difficult when it's this cold because the material can freeze the equipment.

He said road crews typically fight issues with getting maintenance work during the winter.

Jansen asks that residents in the county remain patient and trust that road crews will move forward once the weather allows.

