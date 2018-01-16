Below freezing temps causing issues for road crews - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Below freezing temps causing issues for road crews

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Randolph County road crews reacted to the latest round of winter weather on Tuesday.

Judge David Jansen said his road department began putting sand on roads around 3 a.m.

Although the county didn't get much winter precipitation, the below-freezing temperatures may mean delayed road work.

Jansen said some roads damaged during the flooding in May 2017 still need to be repaired.

This, along with the freezing and thawing of roads, means some areas still need work.

However, he said with more cold temperatures hitting the area, it could be a while before crews can work on certain roads.

"When it's frozen solid like that a lot of people don't understand you can't put your equipment out there because you can't blade frozen ground," Jansen said.

Jansen added laying gravel is also difficult when it's this cold because the material can freeze the equipment.

He said road crews typically fight issues with getting maintenance work during the winter.

Jansen asks that residents in the county remain patient and trust that road crews will move forward once the weather allows.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

    JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-01-17 03:59:29 GMT
    Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking and entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

    Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking and entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

  • Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

    Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-01-17 03:54:44 GMT
    Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

    In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

  • Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

    Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:34 PM EST2018-01-17 03:34:40 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-01-17 03:52:41 GMT
    (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)

    Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

    Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly