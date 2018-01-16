Greene Co. deputies offer to drive people during inclement weath - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Greene Co. deputies offer to drive people during inclement weather

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

One county's deputies took on a whole new meaning to the term "Serve and Protect."

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is offering travel to help the community when inclement weather strikes.

According to Sheriff David Carter, deputies helped take numerous medical employees to work.

Carter said the plan began last year, with the goal to help as many as they can, although many are not aware that this plan is in place.

Carter said it's all simply part of serving and giving back to their community.

"Life deals us different situations for different people you know they might be a single mother out there that's never driven on ice, and she has to go to work," Carter said. "You know it's just a small thing we can do and we are happy to do it."

Carter said in order to be picked up by a deputy; you must first call dispatch.

After that, dispatch will send someone to take you where you need to go.

