Police: video shows woman put a gun to victim's head during argu - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: video shows woman put a gun to victim's head during argument

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Melanie Amber Adams (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Melanie Amber Adams (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police say a woman who pointed a handgun at her roommate’s head could face up to six years in prison if convicted.

Melanie Amber Adams was arrested on Jan. 15 after a man who’d been living with her since Sept. 2017 said she pointed a gun at him.

A probable cause affidavit indicates both Adams and the victim called police about the incident. Adams called police to the home in the 3100-block of Parker Annex Road, while the victim called police to the Home Depot down the road.

“[Victim] advised that he has been living with Mrs. Adams since September and that they began verbally arguing on 1/15/18,” the affidavit states. “[Victim] said that while arguing Mrs. Adams pointed her gun at his head.”

The victim told police he recorded video of the incident on his phone.

The affidavit states officers watched the video and saw Adams point a black handgun at the man. The victim advised that after Adams pressed the muzzle of the gun against his head, he was able to grab the gun away from her and unload it.

Adams faces a felony charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

She was given a $15,000 bond and ordered to appear in court again on Feb. 26.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

    JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-01-17 03:59:29 GMT
    Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking and entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

    Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking and entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

  • Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

    Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-01-17 03:54:44 GMT
    Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

    In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

  • Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

    Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:34 PM EST2018-01-17 03:34:40 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-01-17 03:52:41 GMT
    (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)

    Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

    Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly