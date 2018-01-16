Police: video shows woman put a gun to victim's head during argument

Police say a woman who pointed a handgun at her roommate’s head could face up to six years in prison if convicted.

Melanie Amber Adams was arrested on Jan. 15 after a man who’d been living with her since Sept. 2017 said she pointed a gun at him.

A probable cause affidavit indicates both Adams and the victim called police about the incident. Adams called police to the home in the 3100-block of Parker Annex Road, while the victim called police to the Home Depot down the road.

“[Victim] advised that he has been living with Mrs. Adams since September and that they began verbally arguing on 1/15/18,” the affidavit states. “[Victim] said that while arguing Mrs. Adams pointed her gun at his head.”

The victim told police he recorded video of the incident on his phone.

The affidavit states officers watched the video and saw Adams point a black handgun at the man. The victim advised that after Adams pressed the muzzle of the gun against his head, he was able to grab the gun away from her and unload it.

Adams faces a felony charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

She was given a $15,000 bond and ordered to appear in court again on Feb. 26.

