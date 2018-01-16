Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Deputies: arrest made in 2016 break-in thanks to a blood smear

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Connor Wilson (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Blood left at a crime scene in 2016 led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Jonesboro man over the weekend.

In August of 2016, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home that had been broken into. A probable cause affidavit states it was later reported that a .22 caliber revolver was taken during the break-in.

Though the gun was missing, police say the suspect, later identified as Connor Wilson, left an important piece of evidence.

“While talking to the complainant and photographing the damage at the entrypoint [sic], deputies noticed what appeared to be a blood smear on the inside door knob of the residence, just below the broken window,” court documents state.

Deputies obtained a sample of the blood and sent it to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where DNA showed the blood belonged to Wilson.

Police obtained a search warrant for a blood sample from Wilson, and in Nov. 2017, deputies received confirmation that the blood was Wilson’s.

In court Tuesday, Wilson’s bond was set at $3,500. He’ll appear in Craighead County Circuit Court on a charge of breaking or entering on Feb. 26.

