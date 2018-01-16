Mother denied visa to attend son's funeral

The mother of a navy soldier could not attend his funeral after his father said the government would not grant her a visa.

According to CNN content partner WREG, Ngoc Truong, a four-year Navy veteran, died of leukemia on Dec. 17 at the age of 22.

Truong’s father owns a jewelry store in Blytheville and said his son’s Vietnam-born mother applied for a vise twice but was denied.

She missed the funeral.

Troung said he does not know why the requests were denied, and the State Department is not shedding any light on the matter either.

