ADH: 150 people exposed to measles

An estimate 150 people were exposed to the measles in the Little Rock area between January 9-11, 2018, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Health.

That number includes people on United Airlines Flight 5314 from Chicago to Little Rock on Jan. 10.

It also includes people in the emergency room at UAMS on January 10 from 4:30 p.m to 12:30 a.m. on January 11, or on January 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Someone exposed is unlikely to get the measles if they had a laboratory-confirmed measles illness in the past, if they have had one measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shot, or if they were born before 1957, a time when it is believed all children were exposed to the measles.

The ADH said health care providers should be on the lookout for measles through Feb. 1, or longer if secondary cases are confirmed.

People who were on United flight 5314 or in the UAMS emergency room during the times stated should call their doctor before they go to their office. Doctors should put a mask on that patient and remove them from the common waiting area, according to the ADH.

People interested in ADH testing should call 501-537-8969 to speak with a communicable disease nurse.

