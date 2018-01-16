Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

According to the Facebook post, Beebe police issued a photo of a woman suspected of passing out several counterfeit bills throughout the city.

Police also posted a photo of the vehicle the woman is driving.

The post asks that anyone who has any knowledge of the woman might be or the vehicle driven to call detectives at 501-882-3365 or send the department a private Facebook message.

Police ask residents and businesses to be diligent in checking any bills they receive.

