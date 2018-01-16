Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Beebe police warn of counterfeit bills

(Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)
(Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook) (Source: Beebe Police Dept. via Facebook)
BEEBE, AR (KAIT) -

Police in one town took to Facebook to warn residents of counterfeit money.

According to the Facebook post, Beebe police issued a photo of a woman suspected of passing out several counterfeit bills throughout the city.

Police also posted a photo of the vehicle the woman is driving.

The post asks that anyone who has any knowledge of the woman might be or the vehicle driven to call detectives at 501-882-3365 or send the department a private Facebook message.

Police ask residents and businesses to be diligent in checking any bills they receive.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states

    Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states

    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-01-13 16:01:55 GMT
    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-01-17 05:27:00 GMT
    Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.
    Several mostly Republican-leaning states are lining up to implement work or job-training requirements for certain Medicaid recipients now that the Trump administration has allowed it.

  • ADH: 150 people exposed to measles

    ADH: 150 people exposed to measles

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:34 PM EST2018-01-17 03:34:37 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:39 PM EST2018-01-17 04:39:15 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas Department of Health via Twitter)(Source: Arkansas Department of Health via Twitter)

    An estimate 150 people were exposed to the measles in the Little Rock area between January 9-11, 2018, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Health.

    An estimate 150 people were exposed to the measles in the Little Rock area between January 9-11, 2018, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Health.

  • Canada native, A-State chancellor discusses making the call to cancel classes

    Canada native, A-State chancellor discusses making the call to cancel classes

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:09 PM EST2018-01-17 04:09:50 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:18 PM EST2018-01-17 04:18:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Arkansas State University was set to begin their spring semester on Tuesday, but students got to enjoy a snow day instead.

    Arkansas State University was set to begin their spring semester on Tuesday, but students got to enjoy a snow day instead.

    •   
Powered by Frankly