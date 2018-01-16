JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: theft suspect admits to committing 6 car break-ins

Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Colby Houston James (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Security footage from a home in the 5000-block of Rockport Drive helped land a breaking or entering suspect behind bars on multiple charges.

Jonesboro police were dispatched to the neighborhood on Jan. 11 in reference to a vehicle being broken into overnight. The victim stated two Remington rifles had been stolen out of his vehicle.

“During the same time frame this incident occurred, there were numerous other vehicle break-ins in the nearby area,” a court record states. “Security footage from a residence where a vehicle had been broken into a short distance away was uploaded to Facebook.”

The video, according to a probable cause affidavit, showed a white man get out of a white, two-tone Hyundai Tucson and break into the vehicle.

An anonymous tip led police to Colby Houston James. JPD said James is a probationer.

Police obtained consent to search James’ home and found several stolen items inside.

In the garage, police reported finding two Remington 30-06 rifles, which matched the description given to police by the theft victim.

Police later contacted James at his home and arrested him.

In his backpack, police say they found property from other break-ins.

During an interview, James allegedly told a detective of four car break-ins he committed in Jonesboro and two more in Craighead County.

In court Tuesday, a judge found probable cause to charge James with multiple counts including breaking or entering; theft of a firearm; and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The 18-year-old Jonesboro resident was initially given a $75,000 temporary bond. That bond was lowered to $50,000 in court Tuesday.

His next court date is Feb. 26.

