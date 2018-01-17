Lyon Women’s Basketball Sits at No. 17 in NAIA Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Lyon College women’s basketball team sits at No. 17 in the latest NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Top 25 Poll, which was released by the national office on Tuesday.

The Scots fell four spots to No. 17, despite winning three of their last four games, since the last ranking. Lyon is receiving 103 total voting points, eight ahead of No. 18 Rocky Mountain College (Mont.).

AMC foe Freed-Hardeman is ranked No. 1 and receives all nine first-place votes with a 16-2 overall record. Vanguard University (Calif.) fell to No. 2 after losing to Menlo College (Calif.) and Campbellsville University (Ky.) is ranked third.

Other conference teams ranked in the poll are No. 11 Columbia and No. 25 Lindenwood-Belleville.

Lyon returns to action Thursday on the road when they travel to Hannibal-LaGrange. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Hannibal, Mo.