TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction could impact commute in Cleburne County

Construction in Cleburne County could impact your commute this week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Section 3 of state HWY 25 will be closed because of construction of a dam.

The road closure will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Traffic from Batesville southbound will detour thru Drasco on HWY 92 to Greers Ferry.

Traffic going north to Batesville will go to HWY 16 to Greers Ferry to HWY 92 back out to HWY 25 .

Traffic from Searcy will go thru Dry Mt. Road off HWY 110 at Wilburn to HWY 25 north to Drasco or Batesville .

Traffic going to Searcy, Heber Springs, or Wilburn from Batesville will also detour thru Dry Mt. Road to HWY 110 .

Allow yourself some extra time if you travel through this area.



