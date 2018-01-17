Report: Overall crime down in Jonesboro, crimes against persons up

While overall crime in Jonesboro decreased during the month of December, crimes against persons rose.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s monthly crime report for December 2017, overall crime fell 19% compared to the same time the previous year. Total crimes fell from 1,043 in 2016 to 954 in 2017.

Property crimes which include burglary and vehicle break-ins, showed the greatest decrease with 185 fewer incidents reported in 2017.

However, crimes against persons rose 27% with 7 more incidents reported. Aggravated assaults saw the greatest increase, with 5 more cases reported. According to the report, forcible rape fell 50% with just one incident reported in December.

Crimes of proactive policing, which result from police officers actively policing the streets, increased by 71 incidents for a 40% increase.

During the month, according to the report, police made 486 arrests. Of those 330 were male and 156 were female. Caucasians outnumbered African-Americans in arrests, 253 to 213.

