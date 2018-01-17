2 duck hunters rescued after boat capsizes on Arkansas River

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say two duck hunters were rescued after their boat capsized on the Arkansas River during frigid temperatures this week.

The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office says its officers assisted the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in rescuing the two hunters Tuesday morning. Authorities say the boat capsized as the hunters tried to get the motor running.

Sheriff's office spokesman Adam Bledsoe says one hunter was knocked out of the boat while another hunter landed on dry land.

Bledsoe tells the Log Cabin Democrat that no one was injured, though temperatures were in the teens at the time.

