Escapee who fled while in handcuffs back in custody

A man who escaped custody while handcuffed has been arrested.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday that 33-year-old Ronald A. Long, Jr. of Quitman has been taken into custody.

Long ran from sheriff’s deputies during a Sunday traffic stop.

After placing him and another person in handcuffs, deputies searched the vehicle.

During the search, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Long escaped from the backseat of the patrol car and ran away.

On Wednesday morning deputies from the sheriff's office, along with the Probation/Parole Special Response Team and the U.S. Marshals Service captured Long.

In addition to third-degree escape, he’s being held on suspicion of possession of meth less than two grams, fleeing, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 2 grams.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android