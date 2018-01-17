Escapee who fled while in handcuffs back in custody - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Escapee who fled while in handcuffs back in custody

Ronald Long, Jr. (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office via Facebook) Ronald Long, Jr. (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man who escaped custody while handcuffed has been arrested.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday that 33-year-old Ronald A. Long, Jr. of Quitman has been taken into custody.

Long ran from sheriff’s deputies during a Sunday traffic stop.

After placing him and another person in handcuffs, deputies searched the vehicle.

During the search, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Long escaped from the backseat of the patrol car and ran away.

On Wednesday morning deputies from the sheriff's office, along with the Probation/Parole Special Response Team and the U.S. Marshals Service captured Long. 

In addition to third-degree escape, he’s being held on suspicion of possession of meth less than two grams, fleeing, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 2 grams.

