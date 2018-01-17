Police department works on project to reduce crime

The Blytheville Police Department is working on a project that they’re hoping will help reduce crime rates in the city.

It’s called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, and it has several phases.

The step they’re working on now is lighting.

The department is working to add more light poles on 11 main connecting streets.

Once completed, the department will work to remove underbrush, old abandoned houses and add cameras in some strategic areas.

Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said he hopes this will drive criminal activity away from the city.

“We’re hoping to reduce crime to zero, but I know that’s impossible,” Jefferson said. “We’re hoping it’ll make it a little bit harder on the criminals and easier on us to prosecute those that do wrong in the city of Blytheville.”

Money to support this project is coming from a general fund, filled with money from the recent safety tax that was passed.

There is no timeline for completion.

Jefferson said they are taking it step by step as money allows.

