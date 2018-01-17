Missouri lawmaker wants civics test requirement for colleges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker is pushing a bill that would require college students to pass a civics test before they're issued a diploma.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that Republican Rep. Dean Dohrman introduced the bill to ensure Missouri's college graduates understand U.S. civics, citizens' rights and how the federal government functions.



The proposal would require every college student pursuing an associate's or bachelor's degree to pass the Missouri Higher Education Civics Achievement Examination with at least a 70 percent to graduate. The exam would be similar to the test given to those applying for U.S. citizenship.



Dohrman says students with more knowledge about how U.S. government works are more likely to get involved.



The bill was recently assigned to the House Higher Education Committee and is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday.

