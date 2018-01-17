Osceola School District superintendent announces retirement

Osceola Superintendent Michael Cox is retiring at the end of the school year. (Source: Osceola School District Facebook Page)

Osceola School District Superintendent Michael Cox announced his retirement at a recent school board meeting, effective at the end of this school year.

Cox said after about 40 years, he thinks it's his time.

The school board is just beginning the process of finding a replacement.

Superintendent Cox said they are looking into the possibility of using a search firm, which would advertise the position, accept applications and perform background checks.

The school board will then interview the top three to five candidates.

Cox said he would bring in a search firm to discuss this option at the next meeting.

