Small town fights to end nation's opioid epidemic

Starting in their own community, Trumann police fight to put an end to the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson has made it a goal to tackle the crisis.

“We are in the top 10, which there are only 75 counties,” he said. “We are in the top 10 counties of prescriptions dispensed. We are in a small county, so being in the top 10 of 75, I would say we are leading the way.”

Though Henson said there is an increase in residents utilizing the Drug Take Back kiosk, there’s also a slight increase in prescription pill thefts.

Thieves aren’t going from televisions, or electronics in general, instead they have their eyes on pills sitting in cabinets.

“We are battling it,” he said. “We have asked the community and we’ve gotten their help, but we have got to continue working with each other.”

He encourages the community to utilize the prescription drop-off box located in the police department by dropping off old or unused prescription meds.

Henson said if you have prescription meds, you could become a target.

“If you have prescriptions, it's just like having a weapon in the home,” he said. “It is that severe of a responsibility. We have the demand just get rid of the supply and we will take care of it for you.”

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.