School uses snow days time to fight the spread of flu

Trumann Elementary is calling snow days a blessing after giving staff time to fight the spread of flu inside the classrooms.

Principal Michael Allen said school janitors have used the snow days to deep clean elementary classrooms.

The cleaning comes after the elementary school had an uptick in flu diagnosis before Christmas and another one after Christmas break.

“This has given us time to clean and sanitize and given the time for students to let the flu run its course at home,” Allen said.

On Wednesday, custodial crews were spotted in the halls and classrooms cleaning beyond their typical duties.

As many schools in the nation close due to the number of flu cases, Allen said this is a way they stay proactive to avoid that.

“A little extra cleaning on table tops, all the fixtures, the doors, the water fountains that sort of thing, hopefully, we can come back when we are able to come back from weather and just have a fresh start and hopefully have everyone well,” Allen said.

He also encourages parents to be proactive at home, too by doing a little extra cleaning before kids head back to school.

