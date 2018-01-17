Purple Heart parking sign installed at A-State

A parking sign on the A-State campus reserves parking for combat wounded veterans. (Source: KAIT-TV)

A new parking sign on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro will honor combat wounded veterans.

A-State officials said that the Purple Heart sign, which was installed outside the university Administration Building in Jonesboro, will designate a parking spot for combat wounded veterans.

The work, which was announced by officials in 2016, has been done as part of a project to make the university a Purple Heart University.

