Proactive policing finds more crime in 2017

Crimes discovered from proactive policing were up 14.9% in Jonesboro from 2016 to 2017.

That is 394 more of those types of incidents, as reported by JPD in their monthly crime reports throughout the year.

One major factor that Jonesboro police attribute the increase to is the Street Crimes Unit, which was reinstated in January 2017.

The unit’s main focus is proactive policing, rather than just waiting for emergency calls to respond.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon said the group stays busy.

“We want our officers to be visible, to be out in the community,” Brandon said.

She said the officers actively look for crime as it is taking place and sometimes intervene before it can happen.

They want citizens to know that officers are out on the streets and will see the criminals.

“There's an idea of police omnipresence,” Brandon said. “We want people in the community to think at every corner there's going to be a police officer cause that does help deter traffic violations and crime.”

She also said that the increased numbers show that the Street Crimes Unit has been successful in its first year since being reactivated.

The group of officers targets street-level drug activity, property crimes, and violent crimes like robbery and assault.

