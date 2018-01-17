Customers asked to conserve energy Thursday

The cold temperatures and higher than expected use of electricity has caused Entergy Arkansas to ask its customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage Thursday morning.

According to Entergy Arkansas spokesman Kerri Jackson Case, the provider's power reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator or MISO, is requesting Entergy Arkansas customers to reduce their usage from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 18.

"MISO is making this unusual request because use of electricity could exceed available generation due to higher than expected demand for power and unexpected power generator outages within the MISO southern territory," Jackson Case said in a statement.

The request is also being made to other utility providers across the Midwest, officials said.

Officials also offer the following tips to help with reducing demand:

Lower the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing, etc. until later in the day.

Don't allow warm air to escape from the home.

Check caulking around doors and windows and fill holes and gaps where wiring and pipes enter the home.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.