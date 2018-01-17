Utility assistance help available for low-income families

With the cold temperatures in the past several days, there are likely to be an increase in electric bills for most people.

A program called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, helps people in need with paying their light bills, according to the Crowley's Ridge Development Council .

The program, which operates both in the winter and summer, pays benefits based on household income and the number of people in a household. The summer program also assists with regular electric bills or shut off notices.

All payments are paid directly to the vendor, while there are also special provisions for people whose utility cost is included in their rent or people who live in subsidized housing.

Individuals interested in receiving help can call or visit the following CRDC offices:

Craighead County - 2401 Fox Meadow Lane in Jonesboro, 870-935-8610.

Crittenden County - 116 Bond Street in West Memphis, 870-400-4023.

Cross County - 325 Magnolia Street in Wynne, 870-238-2726.

Greene County - #1 Medical Drive in Paragould, 870-239-3531.

Jackson County - 2000 McClain Street in Newport, 870-523-5474.

Poinsett County - 200 Industrial Street in Marked Tree, 870-358-1200.

St. Francis County - 1343 South Washington in Forrest City, 870-630-0193.

Woodruff County - 924 Highway 64 East in Augusta, 870-347-1458.

