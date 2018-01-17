You can help give the gift of life at Drive for Life blood drive

The 2018 American Red Cross and KAIT Drive for Life blood drive continues Thursday and Friday.

It's being held at St. Bernards Auditorium with a goal of collecting over 300 units of blood this year.

The blood drive began as a way for the station to help the Red Cross and give back to the community. The event is being held for the first time during the work week this year.

Officials said this week that winter storms this month caused several blood drives in the region to be canceled, with blood needed badly.

The blood drive continues Thursday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the auditorium at 505 East Washington Ave.

