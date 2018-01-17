Child dies from flu

An 8-year-old child was the first pediatric flu death so far this flu season, state health officials said Wednesday.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Tyler Dannaway of Little Rock died Tuesday from the flu. The child's parents said he woke up Sunday morning feeling okay.

However, by Tuesday morning, he had died, KARK reported.

"It's just mindboggling there's no way to wrap your head around it," his parents, Steve and Teresa Dannaway, said. "To be here happy, giggling, laughing his head off and then two days later, be gone is ... there's just no words."

Tyler was diagnosed with autism and did not speak much. However, the youngster was remembered by his classmates as a kind, young man.

His funeral will be held this weekend, with those who will be attending will be wearing blue to honor autism awareness.

