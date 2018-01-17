River effect snow spotted in Blytheville - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

River effect snow spotted in Blytheville

A weather phenomenon usually seen over the Great Lakes happened near Blytheville on Wednesday.

The same process that causes lake-effect snow caused river-effect snow in Blytheville.

It happens when the temperature of the water is warmer than the land. Warm air rises, condenses, and causes colds. The wind from the north causes light snow showers to the south of the river.

