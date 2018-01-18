Allen breaks out for 28, Florida beats Arkansas 88-73

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - KeVaughn Allen ended a three-week shooting slump by scoring a season-high 28 points, reaching double figures for the first time in 2018, and Florida used a fast start to beat Arkansas 88-73 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Hudson added 21 points for the Gators (13-5, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), who won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Arkansas (12-6, 2-4 SEC) fell to 0-4 on the road this season and dropped its 13th straight in Gainesville. The Razorbacks have now lost eight in a row against Florida.

This one wasn't even close.

The Gators hit 11 of their first 15 shots, building a 15-point lead in the opening 12 minutes of the game, and pretty much coasted from there. Allen and Hudson sank back-to-back 3-pointers a few minutes later, pushing the lead to 41-23.

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson kept searching for ways to slow Allen and the Gators down, but nothing worked.

The Razorbacks cut it to single digits midway through the second half when C.J. Jones hit from behind the arc, but Allen quickly answered on other end.

Allen made 8 of 12 shots, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. The junior had been quiet for weeks, scoring a combined 17 points over the last four games while missing 17 of 24 shots and 11 of 14 treys.

Allen was the team's leading scorer last season, but seemed to take a back seat to newcomers Hudson and Egor Koulechov.

He was much more assertive against Arkansas.

Florida scored 48 points in the first half and enjoyed a 15-point lead. It was the team's best opening 20 minutes since scoring 53 against Duke in late November.

Jaylen Barford led the Razorbacks with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Daniel Gafford chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks haven't won at the O'Connell Center since 1995, a lengthy drought that dates to the playing days of Corliss Williamson. More pressing, they need to win away from Bud Walton Arena to notch quality wins that will be important to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Florida: The Gators played without center Gorjok Gak (concussion) and forward Chase Johnson (illness), further depleting their post presence. They have been without centers John Egbunu and Isaiah Stokes all season. Both are recovering from knee injuries and expected to return later this month. Florida also got guard Deaundrae Ballard (illness) back after a two-game absence.

INJURY SCARE

Florida point guard Chris Chiozza left midway through the first half after getting hit in the eye with an elbow. He was evaluated for a concussion in the locker room and cleared to return. The senior finished with seven points and nine assists.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Returns home to face Mississippi on Saturday.

Florida: Plays at No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday night.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.