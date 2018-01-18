North Arkansas College investigates racist allegations

An Arkansas college investigates reports of racist chants at one of its basketball games.

According to KARK, North Arkansas College played against Labette Community College in Kansas.

There are allegations that someone was making crow and monkey noises at the Kansas players.

NAC President Randy Esters said if the referees had heard the chants, they would have addressed it.

North Arkansas College is located in Harrison, a town already fighting its reputation, the perception for years that it’s a racist town.

