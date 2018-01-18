TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at East Highland & Nestle in Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at East Highland & Nestle in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro E911 has reported an accident at the intersection of East Highland and Nestle Rd. in Jonesboro.

Injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Traffic lanes are blocked.

Expect delays if your morning commute takes you through this area.

