Study: Botox used to help with teeth grinding

For those who grind their teeth at night, relief may be on its way with a known formula for wrinkle removal.

A new study detailed in a report by ABC News states Botox may give relief to those struggling with grinding their teeth or a clenched jaw.

The study looked at 22 people and gave 13 of the patients botox injections and the others placebos.

Those who received botox said they felt relief and less pain.

