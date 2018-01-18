Police looking for owners of recovered stolen property

The owner of this recovered bag will need to describe the contents. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

One of two cell phones recovered (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Jonesboro and Brookland police recovered numerous stolen items during a joint investigation. Now they need to find their owners.

The Jonesboro Police Department shared photographs of the recovered property, which includes two cell phones and a black bag, on social media Wednesday.

Owners of the phones will need to provide information proving ownership. The owner of the black bag will need to identify the contents inside.

To claim an item, contact Detective Brian Arnold at 870-935-6710 or email barnold@jonesboro.org.

The items are currently being stored in the JPD evidence room.

