JPD suspect homeless person set fire to AT&T wires

A homeless person trying to stay warm might have been responsible for setting a fire that damaged numerous cell phone service lines.

Jonesboro police responded to a report of property damage Wednesday in the 100-block of South Main.

According to an employee with AT&T, someone had entered an underground service room below the Main Street bridge and removed a manhole cover.

The suspect then set fire to the inside of the manhole sometime between 8 and 9 a.m., causing an estimated $2,000 worth of damage to the company’s service lines.

Officer Paige Sharp reported finding “numerous empty food cans and blankets” in the area suggesting “that possibly the homeless community had been staying inside.”

The AT&T employee stated the door to the room had been left unsecured but told police it would be locked from this point on.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division for review.

