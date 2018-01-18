Food Giant closing Osceola store

Food Giant, 815 W. Keiser in Osceola, is closing its doors.

The store’s manager told Region 8 News on Thursday the store is in its “last days.”

He could not provide a specific date as to when the store would close other than to say they were “emptying the building out.”

Region 8 News has left messages with Food Giant's corporate office asking for more information on why it is closing that store and if others are slated to be shuttered.

